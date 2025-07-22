Red Cross offering movie tickets for blood donations through July

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The American Red Cross is offering a free trip to see a summer blockbuster for people willing to donate blood through July.

Red Cross leaders say donation sites struggle to get donors through the summer with people traveling and recreating, but the need for blood through warmer months remains constant and can easily become critical with wildfires, increased traffic accidents, and outdoor mishaps.

"We appreciate that people are spending time with family and taking vacations, but the need for blood never takes a summer vacation," said Matt Ochsner, communications manager for the Red Cross of Idaho, Montana, and East Oregon. "We really encourage people to come out and roll up the sleeve and give an hour of their day and and donate life saving blood."

The Red Cross partnered with Fandango to offer $15 gift cards for blood donors through July. The gift cards are redeemable at AMC and Regal theaters in Southeast Idaho.

For more information, and to find a blood donation center or blood drive near you, visit the American Red Cross website.