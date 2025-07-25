Salvation Army plans dual fundraisers in Chubbuck this week

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Salvation Army Pocatello Corps will host 'Stuff the Bus' and 'Christmas in July' fundraisers at Walmart in Chubbuck starting Thursday, July 24.

Through their Stuff the Bus fundraiser, the Salvation Army will collect school supplies for families in need ahead of the new school year this fall. For Christmas in July, Salvation Army volunteers will ring their iconic bells, usually only heard around the holiday season, and collect donations in their signature red kettles to support their many area programs.

"It's important for the community to be involved with the community," said Bryan Makowski, ministry leader for the Salvation Army in Pocatello. "We're helping you guys out, you guys can help us out, and it's just a team effort, right? It's a team effort for all of us to just help everybody out."

The Stuff the Bus and Christmas in July campaigns will set up outside both entrances to Walmart from Thursday, July 24 to Saturday, July 26. Volunteers will collect donations for both fundraisers from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army Pocatello Corps still has opening for volunteers to work this week's fundraisers; for more information you can visit the Salvation Army website.