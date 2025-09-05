Get rid of household hazardous waste for free at the Bannock County Landfill Saturday

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Bannock County Landfill is hosting their monthly 'Household Hazardous Waste Day' on Saturday, September 6.

People can drop of any unused pesticides, motor oil, batteries, aerosols, and other common, hazardous household wastes for free to be segregated, packaged, and disposed of differently than regular trash to protect the local ecosystem.

"It's kind of one of those things where we look at the environmental impact that you may have on any kind of a landscape, and at the cost of cleanup, the cost of handling, disposal... what's best for the environment," said Dillon Evans, operations manager of the Bannock County Landfill. "It's kind of a natural thing that a lot of landfills do is we try and mitigate the waste from going into the lined cells."

Evans said the landfill accepts hazardous wastes for a cost any day they are open; Household Hazardous Waste Day lets people dispose of unwanted waste from their garage or cleaning supplies free of charge.

People wishing to dispose of approved hazardous waste can bring the items to the Bannock County Landfill from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Landfill managers ask that people follow signs to the pickup point and stay in their cars while staff unload the waste.

For a full list of approved items that can be brought to the landfill on Household Hazardous Waste Day, visit the Bannock County Landfill website.