Cases almost double as CDC expands warning of salmonella infections linked to recalled charcuterie meats

(CNN) — As cases of salmonella infections linked to recalled charcuterie meats double, the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention expanded its warning in a new food safety alert on Thursday.

There are now a total of 47 reported illnesses, including 10 hospitalizations, in 22 states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Idaho, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin.

That’s almost double the cases from the last update on January 5th where 24 illnesses and five hospitalizations had been reported in 14 states.

The CDC cautions that the true number of illnesses is most likely higher and could also be in present in other states.

The warning is now also being expanded beyond one specific lot number of Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler.

The CDC now says do not eat, serve or sell any lot of the following (both of which are sold in twin-packs):

• Busseto brand Charcuterie Sample sold at Sam’s Club

• Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta sold at Costco

While the investigation is ongoing, people should throw away any of these products and use hot, soapy water or a dishwasher to clean surfaces and containers might have touched the recalled product, the CDC says.

It’s still being determine whether any additional product may be contaminated.

Fratelli Beretta recalled more than 11,000 pounds of the charcuterie meat products earlier this month, but only one specific lot code.

People should call a health care provider if they experience diarrhea and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, three or more days of diarrhea, bloody diarrhea, vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down, or signs of dehydration: not urinating much, dry mouth and throat or feeling dizzy when standing up.

Salmonella symptoms typically start six hours to six days after a person swallows the bacteria, and most people recovery without treatment in four to seven days. But young children, older adults and people with compromised immune systems can become severely ill.

