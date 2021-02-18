Amazon to open fulfillment center in Spokane Valley

Regional News

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. (AP) — After months of speculation, Amazon has confirmed it will open a fulfillment center in Spokane Valley that will bring 1,000 new full-time jobs to the area.

The 1.3 million-square-foot facility is slated to open later this year.

It will fill orders for larger items such as bulk cleaning supplies, paper goods, patio furniture, pet food and outdoor sports equipment.

Amazon will begin hiring for a wide range of roles involving receiving and stowing inventory, shipping customer orders and supporting network logistics at the fulfillment center later this year.

Pay will start at $15 an hour and include a comprehensive benefits package.