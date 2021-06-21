Arizona feeling brunt of wildfire activity across US West

Regional News

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Dozens of wildfires are burning in hot, dry conditions across the U.S. West, including a blaze touched off by lightning that was moving toward northern Arizona's largest city.

The mountainous town of Flagstaff was shrouded in smoke Monday as nearby residents were told to prepare to evacuate.

Two national forests in northern Arizona made rare announcements they would be closing completely to visitors this week because of limited resources.

While temperatures are expected to moderate in the coming days, scattered thunderstorms and wind remain a concern for firefighting crews.