Montana considers new rules to curb wolves amid public ire

Regional News

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana commission has advanced proposed rules that would allow the use of snares to hunt wolves and extend the wolf trapping season after the Republican-controlled Legislature passed laws earlier this year meant to reduce the state’s wolf population.

But the lawmaker who sponsored the laws said Thursday the department responsible for crafting the rules did not go far enough.

Rep. Paul Fielder said the rules do not meet the “legislative intent” of the bills to reduce the state's wolf population from around 950 to 280.

Dozens have spoken out to oppose the rule changes.

The Commission is not expected to make a final decision on the rules until August.