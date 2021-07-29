Crow Tribe sues federal officer after K9 latches onto man

Regional News

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A prosecutor for the Crow Indian Tribe is accusing a federal law enforcement officer of assault and other offenses after a suspect in a traffic stop was allegedly seriously injured by the officer's police dog.

Crow Tribe Prosecutor David Sibley said tribal leaders want Bureau of Indian Affairs officer Steve Stallings banned from the reservation.

A complaint filed in tribal court says Stallings was the handler for the dog that latched onto the suspect's leg in a July 20 traffic stop.

Sibley says the animal would not let go despite the officers attempts to restrain it.

Stallings could not be reached for comment and a bureau spokesperson did not have an immediate response.