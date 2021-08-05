Washington Supreme Court to hear police public records case

Regional News

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington Supreme Court has agreed to hear a case involving six Seattle police officers who were in Washington D.C. during the Jan. 6 insurrection and sued several people who filed public records requests to disclose the officers’ names.

Court Commissioner Michael Johnston said in the question of whether the officers can remain anonymous is of considerable public interest.

The officers were in D.C. for a Trump rally.

They claimed they were not part of the riots.

But an investigation last month found that at least two of the officers broke the law while there.

The Supreme Court will set a time for oral arguments in the case.