Southeast Montana town evacuated as wildfire closes in

Regional News

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A small town in southeastern Montana has been ordered evacuated as a wind-driven wildfire closes in on it.

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton says roughly 500 to 600 people living in Ashland and the surrounding area have been ordered to leave.

He says the flames are within about a quarter mile of a subdivision outside of town along the Tongue River.

Ashland is just outside the east of the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

Strong winds on Tuesday pushed the blaze several miles, across roads, creeks and fire lines.

Shelters for evacuees were being set up in the nearby towns of Lame Deer and Broadus.