Judge to rule today on Tyler Robinson’s court attire in Charlie Kirk murder case

UTAH (KIFI) — Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing political activist Charlie Kirk, made his first in-person court appearance last Friday. The closed hearing was requested by his attorney, Kathy Nester, two weeks prior to discuss what Robinson would be permitted to wear during his court appearances.

Attorney Nester filed the motion arguing that forcing Robinson to appear in typical inmate attire or restraints—such as a "suicide robe," bulletproof vest, or shackles—would unfairly prejudice the jury. She argues that these visible signs of imprisonment lead people to assume he's guilty, violating his right to a fair and impartial trial.

Nester also pointed out that this case has massive media attention, saying it’s important he be seen as a person, not just an accused inmate.

The presiding judge is set to make a decision today, October 27, at 1 p.m. on Nester's motion.

The ruling will directly impact Robinson's next court date this Thursday, October 30th. This appearance will be the first time the public and media will see Robinson in court.