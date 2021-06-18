Rexburg Legacy Flight Museum Air Show preview

Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - This weekend is the Annual Rexburg Legacy Flight Museum Air Show.

There will be classic military aircraft and aerobatic displays with stunt planes.

Jeff Roper got a preview Friday afternoon, and they might have even let him take over the controls of a plane. Watch the video above to find out.

The show is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, and it is free.

It's at the Legacy Flight Museum at the Rexburg Airport.

There will be flour bombs, pyrotechnics and stunts.