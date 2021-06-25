BYU-Idaho Education Week to be held online

Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) ­— Brigham Young University-Idaho will hold its annual Education Week conference exclusively online this year.

Due to continued COVID-19 health and safety precaution, a face-to-face conference will not take place on the BYU-Idaho campus.

In place of the traditional three-day conference, a free one-day virtual conference will be held on Friday, July 30.

Every year, Education Week hosts special guests. The online conference will start at 9:00 a.m. with the traditional opening keynote speaker. This year’s opening speaker will be BYU-Idaho University Academic Vice President Jon Linford.

Online participants will be able to watch nine general virtual classes spanning a variety of topics that participants can choose from. To provide content for the entire family, youth-focused classes will also be available, as well as family activities that include a garden tour, Grandin Press demonstration, coloring pages, and more.

Virtual classes and activities will remain available to view publicly on-demand after the one-day conference. More information about Education Week, including the class offerings, presenter information and how to view the content is available HERE.