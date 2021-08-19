Capital for a Day in Rexburg

Rexburg

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Capital for a Day was hosted at the Romance theater in Rexburg Thursday.

Governor Little, his cabinet and congress men and women were in attendance as a panel to answer questions from the general public.

The event allowed ordinary citizens to walk up to a microphone and ask the panel directly about his or her question. About 100 people were in attendance to either or both ask questions and/or listen to what others had to say.

The topics of questions included the coronavirus with mask restrictions and covid testing, education, population growth, taxes, the drought and relationships between the local and state governments.

Those who attended were pretty amazed at this opportunity. Most people applauded the governor for organizing this event together. They thought it was great for the government officials to stand before the public in this setting to be addressed by the attendees directly.