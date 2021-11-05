Skip to Content
Report: Rexburg is 4th safest college town in America

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - An internet website called "SafeWise" reports two Idaho towns are among the safest college towns in America this year.

Rexburg was named the 4th safest college town in the U.S., and Moscow was named the 30th.

The rankings are based on college towns that report the lowest violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 residents.

The crime rate in Rexburg per 1,000 is 0.2 in violent crime and 4.2 in property crime.

"We again have ranked high for being a safe city," Rexburg Police Chief Shane Turman said. "My Goal as the Chief of Police and that of my officers is to keep it that way."

Here are the 10 safest college towns 2021

1. Milton, MA
2. Durham, NH
3. Madison, NJ 
4. Rexburg, ID 
5. Wellesley, MA
6. Berea, OH  
7. North Andover, MA 
8. Bristol, RI 
9. Lisle, IL 
10. Rochester Hills, MI 

See the full list of America's 50 safest college towns. 

10 most dangerous college towns in America

2021 rankingCityStateLargest schoolViolent crime rateProperty crime rateTuition per year
1AlexandriaLALouisiana State University-Alexandria15.789.6$6,668
2MemphisTNUniversity of Memphis1961.3$9,912
3SpringfieldMOMissouri State University-Springfield15.277.9$7,588
4MonroeLAUniversity of Louisiana at Monroe17.765.8$8,974
5DetroitMIWayne State University19.743$13,517
6Little RockARUniversity of Arkansas at Little Rock15.261.2$9,544
7BaltimoreMDUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County18.643.1$12,028
8GreenwoodSCLander University14.955.2$11,700
9FlorenceSCFrancis Marion University11.966.3$11,160
10SpartanburgSCUniversity of South Carolina-Upstate11.964.9$11,558
