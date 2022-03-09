BYU-Idaho students organize peaceful protest to show solidarity with Ukraine

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Tensions and war with Russia and Ukraine continue to reach the homefront. Brigham Young University-Idaho students gathered together Wednesday afternoon at Porter Park in Rexburg.

One of the protest's organizers, Maggie Egan, says the protest was inspired by her friend who currently resides in California but is from Ukraine.

"We love our friend Emily. She lives in California, and we just we've been talking with her, and she just sounds so hurt, you know, for obvious reasons," Egan said. "And it's really hard to feel like there's nothing we could do. We're really far away from her. We couldn't help her, and we can't help the people in Ukraine being halfway across the world."

Egan says for her, the protest Wednesday was her way of trying to help.

"So we kind of just were trying to do something to feel a little more hopeful and to help people in our similar situations, you know, what they could do to help as well," Egan said.

At the protest, Egan and the other organizers for the peaceful protest collected donations. These donations will then be passed on to Voices for Children and Sunflowers for Ukraine.

"So at the protest today, we're going to be gathering things like laundry detergent and feminine products and diapers and then lightly used coats and hats and mittens and, and just winter clothing. And those are all going to be sent to Ukraine."

She says on a website that is yet to come, any proceeds of the merchandise they will sell will be donated to help the situation in Ukraine.

"Things that people can buy for relatively cheap and all the proceeds are going to go to a couple of different relief efforts that are happening in Ukraine right now."

Egan says they felt like doing the protest was a must, especially after Sunday's rally of support for the Ukrainian people.

"We kind of just wanted to keep the momentum going, and Wednesday felt like the day, so and then obviously we just needed enough time to plan it."

The protest will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Porter Park near the Beehive pavilion. Songs about peace as well as uplifting messages will be shared.