Deadwood Fire update

HIBBARD, Idaho (KIFI) - There is new information from the Deadwood Fire last week west of Rexburg.

The fire started as a control burn that got out of control last Thursday.

The fire chief for the Madison Fire District tells us the fire ended up burning more than 55 acres in the Hibbard area.

Chief Corey Child says no charges will be filed against the person who started the fire because there was no wrong doing.

Several other fire agencies from around the area helped control the fire.

The fire chief reminds us to use caution when burning weeds this year because of low ground moisture already.