Cold weather spells dooms for garden plants

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The recent cold weather can have a negative impact on spring gardening. Many of the plants that are currently found in many home gardens will be better suited for the current weather than others.

Paradise Nursery and Pond owner Rik Damarjian says the recent cold front has slowed down the spring rush, but many are still getting their plants in the ground.

"Everyone is kind off to a little bit slow start I mean, the cold hardy things that you could have planted already are fine even after the other night but it just kind of delays things a little bit. But ultimately, the moisture in the long run is good," Damarjian said.

If you have already planted some of your plants and you're still worried about them, Damarjian has some advice on what to do.

"If you planted stuff that's not going to handle a frost, you need to cover them with protectors. And even then, the other night when it got down like ten, 12 degrees out here, even a plant protector might not save a tomato plant," he said.

Damarjian adds some plants that you'll want to grow this year will do well with the current weather.

"As far as vegetable garden, onions, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, garlic, lettuce, things like that, you can plant onion sets or bulbs. Carrots can go out now. All my perennials that we have in here are good. My pansies are good. And I have petunias that you can start putting out now if you want to start really early," he said.

Damarjian suggests waiting on some of those garden plants and planting them later.

"There are certain things you can plant now, And as the season progresses, there's more things that you can start to plant.," he said. "Obviously, things like peppers and tomatoes or squashes, all that stuff, end of May."

He says if you're still unsure of what plants that will get you started, Damrjian says many of the plants he hands on hands right now will help you succeed this early in the year.

"I don't bring anything in here unless you can go outside," he said. "So, I mean, that's just how I kind of kind of do things here."