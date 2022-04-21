Madison County Sheriff’s Office to provide wellness app

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – To address mental health challenges among its staff, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office has launched a customized, confidential wellness app that will be available to MCSO personnel and their families.

Powered by Cordico, the leader in public safety wellness technology, the app includes a wellness toolkit addressing 60 behavioral health topics such as fatigue, suicide prevention and alcohol abuse, mental health self-assessments, and videos and guides on yoga, mindfulness, nutrition and more. In addition, the app provides contact information for local therapists who specialize in and have experience working with first responders and connects users with the MCSO peer support team and/or chaplains.

Personnel and their family members will have confidential, 24/7 access to the app to ensure they have the resources they need in their most difficult moments – on or off-duty.

“No one should ever feel blocked from accessing help at times of need due to their schedule or location or concerns about confidentiality, and that is especially true of our public safety personnel who dedicate their professional lives to responding to others’ emergencies,” Cordico founder and president Dr. David Black said.

The sheriff’s office will utilize this technology to help personnel build resilience and avoid the negative long-term effects of high job-related stress.

“The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is proud to adopt the Cordico Wellness App and prioritize the health and wellbeing of our personnel, their families and the community,” Sheriff Rick Henry said. “We want to be on the forefront of changing public safety culture when it comes to mental health and wellness, and leveraging this technology helps us do so in a way that works for our office.”