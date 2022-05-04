Rexburg traffic light study extended

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Transportation Department is extending the traffic signal study at the intersection of 2nd and the C-A-L Ranch parking lot in Rexburg.

The study will continue through May and June to ensure sufficient data is collected to determine if the lights can be removed entirely.

During the study, the signals will remain off and the heads of the traffic lights covered. Stop signs are in place on Mountain River.

“We would like the travelling public on 2nd east to act as if there is no signal there,” Traffic and Materials Engineer for ITD District 6 Wade Allen said.

Allen said traffic studies show the light is no longer needed.

At the end of the study, ITD and Rexburg will review the test and determine if the lights should be removed entirely from the intersection.