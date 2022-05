REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Progress is being made on a new playground for Rexburg's pre-teens.

The two-week construction project is almost finished.

This playground is being added to the City's Nature Park off of 5th West and 3rd North.

The grand opening of the new playground was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was delayed due to shipping issues with the bark.

The new "pre-teen" playground expected to open Monday.