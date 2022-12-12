Former Rexburg mayor prepares for another year of service in the Peace Corps

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Former Rexburg Mayor Shawn Larsen will be among some of the first Peace Corps Volunteers who will begin service overseas since the outbreak of COVID-19. This comes after the Corps suspended its global operations due to the pandemic.

Larsen will take part in a project in Timor-Leste, a southeastern Asia nation on the island of Timor, where he will use previous career experience to serve as a community economic development volunteer. This will be a return to South East Asia Region for Larsen as he recently lived in that area of the world.

Larsen will be traveling to Timor-Leste after the start of the New Year.

For more information on the Peace Corps, you can find it here.