Skip to Content
Rexburg
By
today at 11:58 AM
Published 11:38 AM

Former Rexburg mayor prepares for another year of service in the Peace Corps

Diana Callaway

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Former Rexburg Mayor Shawn Larsen will be among some of the first Peace Corps Volunteers who will begin service overseas since the outbreak of COVID-19. This comes after the Corps suspended its global operations due to the pandemic.

Larsen will take part in a project in Timor-Leste, a southeastern Asia nation on the island of Timor, where he will use previous career experience to serve as a community economic development volunteer. This will be a return to South East Asia Region for Larsen as he recently lived in that area of the world.

Larsen will be traveling to Timor-Leste after the start of the New Year.

For more information on the Peace Corps, you can find it here.

Article Topic Follows: Rexburg
Author Profile Photo

Braydon Wilson

Braydon is a reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content