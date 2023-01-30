Cold weather may not stop classes from taking place at the university level

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - With temperatures below zero Monday morning, many of the region's school districts have canceled school. Brigham Young University-Idaho sent a message to students Monday morning letting them know campus will remain open, but professors may cancel classes.

BYU-Idaho also encouraged students to bundle up and have something warm to help them as they travel to and from campus.

Local university students are encouraged to keep an eye on their school communication lines as professors may indeed cancel classes Monday, and if they do, messages will be sent to students through those communication lines.