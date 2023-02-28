Madison County turns virtual

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – A BYU-Idaho student is turning Madison County into a virtual world on a video game called Minecraft.

Minecraft is a 3-D video game that allows users to build and create, explore and battle.

After Drew Whiffen posted some of his work on Facebook, locals were fascinated by what they saw; sharing and commenting on the post making it go viral.

Whiffen says the project is only 25% complete. He and his team have completed much of Rexburg, but still have some parts to finish. Since their goal is to create all of Madison County, they will also include Sugar-Salem and Archer.

To follow the progress, click HERE.