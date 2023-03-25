DEQ seeks comment on draft water reuse permit renewal for Basic American Foods, Inc. – Rexburg Facility

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking comment on a draft water reuse permit renewal for Basic American Foods, Inc. – Rexburg Facility.

Basic American Foods is located in Rexburg, Idaho, and produces industrial wastewater that is pretreated and land applied. The draft reuse permit would add 11.1 acres to the existing Plant Farm located north of Rexburg for a total of 222.8 acres and add 72.6 acres to the existing Salem Farm located north of Sugar City for a total of 581 acres. The permit renewal will reauthorize operations for an additional six years.

The draft reuse permit establishes monitoring requirements, limits on nutrient and hydraulic loading, and conditions established by DEQ to protect public health and the environment. As part of the permitting process, the permittee was also required to show that its operation would not cause public health or environmental concerns.

The permit materials are available for public review at DEQ’s State Office (1410 North Hilton Street, Boise, Idaho 83706), DEQ’s Idaho Falls Regional Office (900 N. Skyline, Ste. B, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83402), and on DEQ’s Public Comment Opportunities page.

Written comments will be accepted through April 24, 2023, at 5 p.m. MDT. Submit comments electronically on DEQ’s website or by mail or email to:

Todd Higgins

1410 N. Hilton Street

Boise, ID 83706

todd.higgins@deq.idaho.gov