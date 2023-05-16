New BYU–Idaho president announced

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - The Board of Trustees of Brigham Young University–Idaho has appointed Elder Alvin “Trip” F. Meredith III as the university’s 18th president.

Elder D. Todd Christofferson, of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees, made the announcement Tuesday during a BYU–Idaho devotional in Rexburg.

“I rejoice that in the months and years ahead, BYU–Idaho will be blessed by the leadership and influence of President Alvin F. Meredith and Sister Jennifer Meredith,” Elder Christofferson said.

Elder Alvin “Trip” F. Meredith III was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 3, 2021. At the time of his call, he was serving as president of the Utah Salt Lake City South Mission. He is currently serving in the presidency of the Church’s Middle East/Africa North Area and as a member of the Church Educational System Interview Committee. He will continue to serve as a General Authority Seventy.

“Everyone at BYU–Idaho has been blessed beyond measure to be at this exceptional university under the leadership of President and Sister Eyring. I am inspired by the administration and faculty’s commitment to remain student-focused and singular in the emphasis on teaching, and I look forward to learning from these disciple leaders," Elder Meredith said.

Elder Meredith will succeed Henry J. Eyring, who has served as president for the past six years.

Elder Meredith will assume his new role on August 1, 2023. An inauguration will be planned and announced at a future date.