Madison County issues burn ban

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)—Madison County officials have issued a burn ban due to low fuel relative humidity. The ban will be in effect through October 15, 2024.

“Madison Fire Department has the expectation this burn ban (Stage One Fire Restriction) will heighten the public’s awareness of the extreme fire conditions we are in,” said Deputy Chief Troyce Miskin. “We are hopeful following the restrictions outlined in this ban will lessen our chances of a large fire in Madison County. The current indices of low fuel moisture and low relative humidity indicate any fire started in Madison County has a high probability of resulting in a large fire.”

The burn ban apply to any and all outdoor fires, including but not limited to, campfires, warming fires, all explosives, firing of model rockets, discharge of tracer bullets, discharge of fireworks, exploding targets, welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame (other than in an area cleared of all flammable materials and with adequate firefighting equipment immediately available and on hand), the burning of trash and debris and open burning.

The burn ban does not apply to recreational fires contained within an established fire ring; wood burning stoves; roadside emergency flares used for safety; and registered prescribed burns.

If violated, people could be subject to a misdemeanor and carry a $100-$300 fine.

Madison County was one of the last counties in eastern Idaho to issue a burn ban this summer.

To see which counties have fire restrictions click here for a map.