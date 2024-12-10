BYU-Idaho unveils new campus monument

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - Hundreds of students and faculty gathered outside the BYU-Idaho Center to reveal a new monument on campus.

The monument is the letters B-Y-U-I.

(BYU-Idaho photo)

The president of the university and his wife were the first to climb inside the letter U for a kiss to set a new tradition.

“This event marks a historic occasion for us as we continue to focus on BYU-Idaho’s mission to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who are leaders in their homes, the Church, and their communities,” President Alvin F. Meredith III said at the unveiling.

BYU-Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III and his wife, Sister Jennifer Meredith, kiss in the letter U of the BYUI monument.

“We hope this location becomes a favorite spot on campus for students and alumni to meet and celebrate special occasions and find joy in this wonderful place,” Sister Jennifer Meredith added.

The letters are 8 feet tall, 2 feet deep, and 30 feet wide together.

The Architecture and Construction Management team has been working since April in planning and executing the project. Construction on the footings started in August, and the letters were delivered on December 5.

“The letters have been in discussion for years, but the timing and people were finally right to make it happen,” said Brett Cook, University Resource Vice President.