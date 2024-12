REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Madison County authorities are investigating a fiery crash on US 20 just south of the Thornton exit on Monday afternoon.

Madison County Sheriff's Office says two vehicles were involved with one of them catching fire.

Three people have been taken to the hospital by ambulance they said.

Westbound traffic towards Rigby was diverted off the highway at the Thornton exit 328 while crews cleared the road.