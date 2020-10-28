Hearing to combine Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow Daybell’s cases set Thursday

Rexburg Missing Children

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A hearing to combine both Chad Daybell and his wife's Lori Vallow Daybell's cases together is set to happen before Judge Steven Boyce Thursday at 10 a.m.

You can watch it below.

Daybell is charged with concealing evidence by destroying or hiding the bodies of 7-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan at his eastern Idaho home. Investigators found their remains during a search in June, months after the kids were last seen in September.

Vallow-Daybell is currently being held on $1 million bond on two felony counts of conspiracy to alter or destroy evidence in connection with the deaths of her two children.

