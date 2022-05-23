Better Business Bureau warns against moving scams

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As people are packing up and moving out, scams are creeping in.

The Better Business Bureau of Idaho warns movers about potential traps they could fall into when hiring a moving company.

Since May is National Moving Month, the BBB especially wants to highlight unethical business practices and provide the best tips for a smooth move.

In 2021, the BBB recorded nearly 1,100 complaints against moving companies. Many scams involve trucks failing to show up to the final destination and, in severe cases, hold the homeowners’ belongings hostage until they pay a bigger fee.

In the same year, according to the BBB Scam Tracker, consumers reported more than $730,000 was lost.

From the 27 million people who moved within 2020-2021, nearly 30% of scammer victims were between 20 to 29 years of age.

The BBB highly advises movers to do extensive research before booking a moving company or broker, carefully check their credentials and read the paperwork closely.