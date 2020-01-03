Idaho Senator issues statement on Suleimani death

Top Stories

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Idaho Senator Jim Risch (R) is chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. Risch issued the following statement Friday regarding the death of Iranian commander General Qassem Suleimani.

"Congratulations to President Trump on his decisive action and the successful outcome. Qassem Suleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans and his death presents an opportunity for Iraq to determine its own future free from Iranian control. As I have previously warned the Iranian government, they should not mistake our reasonable restraint in response to their previous attacks as weakness. The U.S. will always vigorously defend our interests and allies in the face of terrorist conduct and provocations.

"On behalf of every American serviceman and servicewoman who has either been killed or injured due to an Iranian-provided IED or rocket in Iraq over the years, today justice was done. Suleimani was responsible for the weapons program that caused those casualties and injuries with the use of those treacherous and cowardly devices."

Democratic Congressional leaders say they were not briefed on the action. Risch did not say if he was informed.