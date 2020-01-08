Fluor Idaho meets small business goals

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Fluor Idaho says it spent more than $69 million in the local and regional business economy last year.

The company, which manages the Idaho National Laboratory's cleanup operation, reports it exceeded its overall small business goals by 12%.

"Since Fluor Idaho was awarded the cleanup contract in 2016, we've made it clear that purchasing goods and services from small businesses is a key business strategy for the company," said Fluor Idaho Small Business Liaison Jennifer Lloyd. "Small businesses are a pleasure to work with and provide a level of customer service that is unmatched."

Fluor Idaho purchased a wide variety of products, from bottled water to ice melt at local businesses during the fiscal year and contracted a variety of services including engineering, radiological protections, and even writing and editing with small businesses.

During the fiscal year, Fluor Idaho did business with women-owned, veteran-owed, small disadvantaged, service-disabled veteran-owned, and HUB-zone businesses predominantly throughout Idaho and the western region of the U.S. A small disadvantaged business must be (1) 51% or more owned and control by one or more disadvantaged persons, (2) the disadvantaged person or persons must be socially disadvantaged and economically disadvantaged, and (3) the firm must be small.

A HUB-zone, or Historically Underutilized Business, is a company located in a rural or urban community, which is given preferential access to federal contracts.

In addition, Fluor Idaho implemented a "mentor-protege" agreement with HukariAscendent, Inc. to provide specialists in support of the Idaho Cleanup Project core contract. It says two additional agreements are in progress.