UPDATE: Report of Shooting near ISU Campus is no threat to the public

UPDATE 10:52 P.M. 2/19/20: Pocatello, ID (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello Police say two people got into an argument late Wednesday night in an alley near Taco Bell.

One of the suspects shot a bullet into the ground after the argument, but there was no threat to the public at any time.

An alert was sent out by Idaho State University to avoid the area.

Pocatello Police tells Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3 there is a federal law about reporting any shooting near a college campus, which is why the alert was sent out.

ORIGINAL STORY: Pocatello Police are asking people to avoid the area near the Taco Bell at 5th Street and Humbolt Street Tuesday night.

Officials say there was a suspected shooting.

It is not clear if there is any further threat to the public, so they ask everyone to stay away from the area.

The Pocatello Police Department is investigating.

