Idaho Gov: It’s up to individual school districts to close school

Idaho's Governor said it will be up to the individual school districts to decide if they will cancel school as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The governor made the announcement on Sunday afternoon following a meeting with superintendents and other state education officials.

Sunday morning, the teacher's union, Idaho Education Association (IEA), asked for all schools in Idaho to be canceled for three weeks .

A spokesperson at the governor's office said they are urging the school districts to coordinate with their local health district and make a plan.

As of Sunday afternoon, no school districts in eastern Idaho have closed school.

Idaho public health officials announced the state's first confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease called by the novel coronavirus, on Friday. By Saturday evening the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare had confirmed that four more people had tested positive for the illness.

They included two in Ada County, one in Blaine County, one in eastern Idaho's Teton County and one in the south-central Idaho public health district. Health officials did not say where in the district the patient lives, but it includes Twin Falls, Cassia, Jerome, Minidoka, Gooding, Lincoln, Camas and Blaine counties.