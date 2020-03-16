IHSAA suspends springs sports through April 5

Top Stories

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho High School Activities Association announced Monday it is suspending all spring sports. It will begin Tuesday March 17 and go though Sunday April 5.

During the suspension, IHSAA member schools are not allowed to compete in games or conduct practices in sanctioned sports at any location. Member schools and their coaches will also be prohibited from holding any meetings.

The IHSAA also announced the state Cheer/Dance championships scheduled for March 20-21 is canceled and will not be re-scheduled. The state Debate Championships is postponed.