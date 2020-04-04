Area man taken by Idaho Air Rescue to hopspital after single car rollover.

Top Stories

DUBOIS, Id. (KIFI/KIDK)

On Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 2:47 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated an injury crash westbound on SH22 at mile marker 60, west of Dubois.

John T. Williams, 22, of Monteview, was driving westbound on SH22 in a 1992 Honda Civic. Williams drove off the road, over corrected, and the vehicle rolled.

Williams was extracted from the vehicle and transported by Air Idaho Rescue to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was wearing his seat belt.

