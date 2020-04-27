Madison Memorial Hospital receives generous pizza donation

Top Stories

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Workers on the frontlines against COVID-19 in Madison County have felt the community’s support in many ways, especially through food.

Madison Memorial Hospital staff received pizza for lunch and dinner on Monday from the local Pizza Hut.

One hundred pizzas were delivered as a thank you gift for all that the staff is doing to help the community during this pandemic. Spokesman for the hospital, Doug McBride, tells us many other restaurants in the area have been showing their appreciation in the same way.

“It is such a wonderful thing, we have had such an amazing outpouring from our community, dealing with this COVID-19 as we're here at the hospital. It's been so nice to be able to say we've had Little Caesars, we've had now Pizza Hut here, and we've gotten Jimmy John's, and a lot of them helping you know some of our staff as far as feeding them and helping them during this time. But it is just been overwhelming to see this kind of response from our community. We've just appreciated all that they've done for us,” McBride said.