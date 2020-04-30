Pocatello High School renovation starts phase 2 early

Top Stories

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - With students out of class before summer break, School District 25 is making headway on a big project.

Construction crews are starting phase two of the Pocatello High School renovation two months early.

“We were able to, because of the emergency closure, start almost two months early on the construction. So, that gives us a nice head start to get this project completed in time for students to come back to school,” said Courtney Fisher, SD25 spokeswoman.

Phase two was originally planned to begin June 1, after students were out of class. Crews are working on the foundation for a 10 classroom unit.

“They’re working on burying utility lines that will go under the construction. Yesterday, they completed part of the sewer project that needed to be completed before they could start,” Fisher said.

The district's goal is to have the unit enclosed by the winter, so crews can keep working while protected from weather. In the spring, they'll begin on the connecter between the two buildings.

The jump start is not expected to change the cost of the renovations, according to Fisher.

“We are right on target for the budget we proposed and the board approved,” Fisher said.

Phase one of the renovation, which included the main entrance and administrator offices, was completed in fall 2019.

“We are even more excited to have this phase two started and start to see it come to life. And see this vision really come to life for our community, it’s very exciting," Fisher said.