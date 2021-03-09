Downed powerline shuts down I-15 Monday night

Top Stories

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Southbound I-15 between Roberts and Idaho Falls is back open Tuesday morning. Idaho State Police closed the stretch of road down to milepost 119 for a downed powerline.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to multiple power-related calls overnight.

Another report stated the U-haul location on Northgate Mile had two power poles on fire. The witness stated that there were a lot of flames and that the wind was causing the fire to spread. The power pole was actively sparking. A nearby Mexican restaurant and gas station were evacuated as a safety precaution.

A power outage on the 600 block of Lindsay Boulevard trapped a man suffering a medical emergency in an elevator. Crews were able to get him out quickly.

Just after midnight, crews arrived to the 1400 block of W. Colorado Avenue for a report of electrical arcing as well as a power pole in a backyard smoldering.