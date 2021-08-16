Montana girl still missing, AMBER ALERT canceled

Top Stories

MISSOULA, Mont. (KIFI) - UPDATE 2:45 p.m.: Police in Montana have canceled an AMBER Alert after being in contact with the non-custodial mother who they thought took the girl.

They say Michelle Ferguson is not involved with Rhiannon McGuire's disappearance and is no longer a person of interest, along with her vehicle.

Police say Rhiannon is still missing, but no other details were released.

They say if you do have information on Rhiannon's whereabouts to call the Flathead County Sheriff's Office at (406) 758-5610.

ORIGINAL: An AMBER alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl who was taken by her non-custodial biological mother.

The alert says Rhiannon McGuire was taken in the middle of the night by Michelle Ferguson in Kalispell, Mont.

According the alert, Michelle has mental health issues and is believed to be a threat to the life of her daughter.

Rhiannon is described to be White, 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair and around 85 pounds. She has short hair on one side.

The suspect, Michelle Ferguson is a 41-years-old white woman, 5 foot 6 inches, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They are looking for a white 2002 Chevrolet Tracker, Montana license 734286B.

It's believed they may be heading to Missoula.