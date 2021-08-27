Skip to Content
today at 10:06 AM
Black Canyon Middle School holds ribbon cutting

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI)- Construction crews have wrapped up their work at Black Canyon Middle School in Bonneville School District 93.

A ribbon-cutting was held for the new 130,000 square foot school, which will welcome around 900 students when school returns next week.

Principal Craig Miller said it's an exciting time for all involved.

"A couple of things I'm most proud of is being able to create a great building, a great school," Miller said. "We've been able to do it under budget, we've been able to do it on time. Plus we filled it with some of the best teachers to better help students."

Rachel Fabbi

Rachel Fabbi is a reporter, anchor and producer for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

