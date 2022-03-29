Pickup veers into house during crash

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A car crash involved a house Tuesday in Jefferson County.

Central Fire tells us a northbound car did not yield at the intersection of 4000 East and 300 North in Rigby.

That car hit a pickup traveling west through the intersection which sent the pickup into the house.

One driver went to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

The other driver was not taken to the hospital but was advised to get check out.

There is structural damage to the house. No estimate yet on the cost of repairs.