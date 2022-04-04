Chubbuck awarded Community Project grant

CHUBBUCK, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health is awarding The Community Project pilot grant to the City of Chubbuck that will help unite the community to create an outdoor public space that brings people together.

The grant includes up to $85,000 in funding for the space, plus technical assistance to the city and an event to celebrate the project.

Chubbuck was one of three cities chosen for The Community Project. Driggs and Wendell also were selected. The Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health received more than 75 applications for the grant from cities across the state.

“We are so grateful and super excited to receive this grant from the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health,” Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England said. “With so many applicants, it is humbling to be chosen. We are always looking for new ways to bring the community together and get folks to be active. These dollars will go a long way in helping us make another project of this kind a reality.”

The City of Chubbuck will begin working with the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation this month to begin a professionally guided process that will help the city engage citizens and develop a plan for the outdoor space. Construction on the outdoor space could begin as early as this summer.