Documents shed light on Rigby Middle School shooting

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Recently released documents are shining light on what exactly happened during the May 6 shooting at Rigby Middle School.

According to police documents, while going over the CCTV footage, Deputy Sevy with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office observed the 6th-grade girl arriving at school at about 8:19 a.m. that morning and spending the time before school started in various parts of the school, stopping several times to retrieve items from her backpack.

Just after 9 a.m., Sevy watched the girl leave the class she was in, and "appeared to go into the counselor's office."

Sevy then "observed (shooter) retrieve a firearm from a backpack, and fire several times in the hallway. She appeared to aim at several students and a staff member."

Sevy reports watching her move through the hallway while shooting and watching her exit through the doors on the east end of the school.

The shooter followed "other students who were fleeing. I observed her aim at another student and fire her weapons. I know from the video that two students and a staff member were struck by gunfire."

Sevy writes in his report he also recognized and was able to identify the girl because she had taken a DARE class with him earlier in the school year.

As for the shooting itself, documents reveal janitor Jim Wilson was the first person shot. Wilson says he was cleaning areas of the school when he "heard a bang and started to look around to see where the bang came from." He noticed a "kid further down the hall. But did not know the kid had a gun, so he did not feel it was serious at that time."

He then saw the shooter turn and lift up their arm, heard a bang "and started to realize that it possibly could have been a gun."

He then saw the shooter turn around, walking toward him, and once she raised her arm, he "began to realize it was a gun."

He then felt the bullet hit his leg.

Documents state Wilson fell, a school counselor helped him into the counseling office, where other school employees administered first aid.

The second person shot was a girl leaving the bathroom.

“She heard a bang, and her arm went numb,” according to police reports. She had been shot in the elbow.

A staff member, now known to be Krista Gneiting, started to put her students into lockdown after the first shot and before the school announced the lockdown.

However, as she told police, she "had a feeling come over her to get her students out now and go to the high school."

CCTV shows the shooter following other fleeing students out through the doors on the east end of the school.

That was when the third and final victim was shot in the thigh and hand.

While Gneiting was rendering aid to him, she "saw the gun, stopped and looked at the shooter."

Gneiting disarmed the girl, deciding against unloading the gun and rather "hold the gun and keep her finger off the trigger while hugging the shooter."

Jefferson County Deputy McRae took the shooter into custody "about 9:16."

McRae details in his report he "took her and put her in the back of his patrol vehicle."

It was then the shooter said there "was a black backpack inside the school by the girls bathroom with another gun in it."

In the probable cause affidavit, Detective Jason Pettingill states the backpack "had a pistol, two knives, and a torch."

Pettingill also says he "asked if anyone else was involved in the shooting. (Shooter) told me no. I asked her again. (Shooter) told me no again."

He then took the shooter to the jail to be interviewed.

The documents detail all the evidence found in the shooter's room at her house.

Among the evidence was a hit list, and plans to kill "at least 20, and wound 40 to 60."

Because the suspect is a minor, details of her case and where it stands remain unknown, but documents show she was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder.