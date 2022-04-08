Released court documents offer a picture of the Rigby school shooter

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - Police documents are offering a clearer picture of what was going through the mind of the 6th-grade shooter at Rigby Middle School last May.

Police documents show the shooter started researching and planning as early as March 2021.

During that time, she used her phone to research "guns, school shootings, and gunmen in school shootings." Police reports say she also downloaded "numerous" images on her phone of other school shootings such as Columbine and Sandy Hook.

Some of her earliest searches were "should teen school shotter (sic) spend the rest of their lives in prison," and how the Columbine shooters got their guns.

On April 19, the documents state she posted on Snapchat three texts, reading in part, "I can't wait to kill all the kids at my school tomorrow" and "prepare to feel a bullet in you stumoch(sic)."

A few days after the Snapchat video, a different student posted a TikTok video of a group of boys at the school carrying Blue Lives Matter and confederate flags.

The video creator added text over the video saying she wanted to kill everyone in the school.

The shooter commented on the video saying, "Just kill them or write in a notebook how to kill them. Sometimes I do that."

On April 28, a parent found out about the video and comments and brought them to the school administration's attention.

The parents of one of the victims said in a December 2021 interview the school didn't do enough.

"The superintendent is going on television and just telling blatant lies about what happened, that he didn't know about any of this prior. The principal saying he didn't know anything prior to it. We have really good friends that presented face-to-face TikTok snapshots of conversations about shooting and killing people and making a list and a plan," Anthony Scarbrough said.

The student who made the video ended up being suspended for one day.

Superintendent Chad Martin has previously talked about threats.

"I think it needs to be clear we take those very seriously. And we have and will continue to take those to the board for expulsion," Martin said.

In the same interview, RMS Principal Richard Howard said every threat is considered real and valid until proven otherwise.

On April 30, the shooter searched online the age to buy a gun. And on May 3, "Best guns to use on a school shooting"

Police say she filmed a video on May 4, in what they believe to be the girls' bathroom at the school. In it, she opens her backpack and takes out a box of bullets.