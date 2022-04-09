Arco man dead after crash

ARCO, Idaho (KIFI)- A man from Arco is dead after an early morning car crash Saturday.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened about 2:30 A.M. Saturday morning, on southbound US93 at milepost 87.5, northwest of Arco.

A 57-year-old male, of Arco, was driving a 2010 Dodge Dakota pickup when he crossed over the centerline. He then went off the left shoulder, hitting a stop sign and rolling the truck. Eventually, the vehicle came to rest upright on the left shoulder.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Butte County Sheriff's Office, Arco Fire Department, and Arco EMS personnel.

The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.