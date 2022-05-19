No school Friday for Taylorview Middle School

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KXPI) - There will be no in-person classes at Taylorview Middle School Friday, May 20. It will be an online learning day.

District administration said the school has a blown transformer and D91 crews are working as quickly as possible to fix the problem.

Taylorview Middle School is the only school impacted. All other D91 schools will be in session Friday as normal.

Here's the message sent home to Taylorview parents:

Parents/Guardians,

There will be no in-person classes at Taylorview Middle School on Friday, May 20, because of a blown transformer. Taylorview is the only school impacted by this issue. All other D91 schools will be in session.

While there will be no in-person classes, our teacers and staff will be providing some online learning. If your child did not bring his/her Chromebook home, or doesn’t have access to a computer, they will have the chance to make up the lesson or the activity next week.

District crews are working as quickly as possible to fix the problem and we will keep you updated as we get more information. If you have any questions at all, please don’t hesitate to call the office at (208) 524-7850.

Thank you,

Kathy Smith

Principal

Taylorview Middle School