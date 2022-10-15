Community Food Basket Food Drive nearing its goal

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Community Food Basket, in partnership with JustServe, local grocery stores, and the Boy Scouts, is conducting a food drive to help provide for many families in need.

The chapel for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Sunnyside and Holmes, was converted to a collection location on Saturday, allowing people to donate.

One of the volunteers, Daniel Woodward says, so far the experience has been great, "There's been a lot of donations...You feel like you're doing something good."

Susan Stucki, the local director of JustServe in Idaho Falls, says, that so far the drive has raised, over 42,00 pounds of food which will provide over 51,000 meals.

She says this can be a blessing for everyone involved. "It's such an incredible experience to give and to serve. You know that it blesses the giver as well as a receiver."

With so much being donated, they are grateful for how the community has embraced the drive. "We've just been building momentum and we're so grateful for every single can, every single box that's been donated," Stucki said.

People can continue to donate at Albertsons, Broulims, Grocery Outlet, and Sam's Club. The drive will continue throughout the end of October.