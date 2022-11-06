Sunday’s sunny weather brings people outside

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The afternoon sun brought people out to enjoy the sun and the light breeze before, the winter weather begins to take over.

People walked their dogs, enjoyed in the sun and went for a jog.

Regi Moritsch says taking in the weather is a priority as snow has already hit her home in Wyoming. "I'm from Wyoming and I love to come to the falls whenever I come over here to visit. One of my favorite places and the fall colors are great and just soaking up the sun before it's all snow."

Many came out to enjoy the views along the greenbelt especially as the leaves are chaning.

Jeff and Renee Doherty say the walk just seemed like a good idea.

They say they both have lots of activities they hope to enjoy before winter really takes over. They want to, "Read in the sun, sit by the river and enjoy it, and ride our bikes," Renee said.

Jeff says he likes to, "Go for a walk like this and get a cup of the coffee and come out and enjoy it. We like to talk to people... People are usually open and friendly."